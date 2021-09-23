More on AEW introducing a new women’s championship

AEW is reportedly planning to introduce a TBS Title for the women’s division.

We noted on Wednesday, via Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, that there has been talk of a secondary women’s title being introduced in AEW. It was teased that TBS may have something to do with the new championship.

In an update, Zarian reported a follow-up after Dynamite last night and said the plan is to introduce the TBS Title for the women’s division. This would be a sister title to AEW’s TNT Title, which is currently held by Miro.

Both AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in 2022.

The main AEW Women’s World Title is currently held by Britt Baker. She retained over Ruby Soho in the main event of last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT.

There is no word on when the new AEW TBS Title will be introduced, but we will keep you updated.