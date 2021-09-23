AEW Dynamite ratings/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.273 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.34% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.175 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 9.09% from last week’s 0.44 rating. The 0.48 key demographic rating represents around 627,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 9.23% from last week’s 574,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s 0.48 key demo rating for Dynamite falls just short of the 0.49 key demo rating that WWE RAW drew, ending Dynamite’s two-week run ahead of RAW in the key demo. Dynamite drew a 0.44 last week while RAW drew a 0.43, and the week before that Dynamite and RAW tied with a 0.44 key demo rating, but Dynamite drew more viewers in the key demo – 681,000 vs. 678,000.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the fifth week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1.

Dynamite ranked #22 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #26 ranking.

Dynamite drew the second-highest audience of the year, and the third-highest audience in show history. The episode tied with the August 25 episode for the third-best key demo rating in show history. This week’s viewership was up 8.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.09% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 52.5% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 50% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.48 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.426 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.275 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.11 rating.

This week’s much-hyped Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match, which ended up opening the show and going to a time limit draw for Bryan’s in-ring debut, a live CM Punk interview, MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defending against Ruby Soho, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode