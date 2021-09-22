Rumor: AEW to introduce secondary women’s championship?

AEW is reportedly planning to introduce a second Women’s Title soon.

It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men how there are rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon. The new title would be a secondary women’s championship.

There is no word on when the title will be introduced, or what the name will be, but the AEW women’s division has grown in the last year and there are plenty of wrestlers to contend. It’s possible that this will be the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles, but that was not confirmed.

For what it’s worth, Zarian used #TNT and #TBS hashtags on his tweet. A fan asked if the TBS hashtag was a hint, and he responded with a smiley emoji. AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage are set to begin airing on TBS in 2022.

Britt Baker currently holds the AEW Women’s World Title. She will defend against Ruby Soho during tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

There have been rumors of AEW introducing Trios Titles for a while now, but it looks like the secondary Women’s Title will be revealed first.

