NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.11% from last week’s revamp episode, which drew 770,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.76% from last week’s 0.21 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.20 key demo rating represents 260,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.45% from the 275,000 viewers that last week’s 0.21 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking.

NXT ranked #43 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #45 ranking.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode was down in audience and key demo rating, but still better than what the show has been doing for most of the summer. This week’s viewership was down 3.11% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 4.76% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.2% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.11% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This is the second week in a row where both the total audience and the key demo rating were up from the same week one year ago.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.644 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.350 million viewers. The Voice also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.09 rating.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode featured a few happenings advertised ahead of time – new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa opening the show, Toxic Attraction addressing the fans, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs revealing how they formed their tag team, plus Kushida defending the NXT Cruiserweight Title against new champion Roderick Strong. The main event saw Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeat Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode