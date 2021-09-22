Largest-ever AEW crowd to witness Dynamite: Grand Slam tonight on TNT

Tonight’s Dynamite is probably the most important television show for All Elite Wrestling apart from their debut show in October 2019 and nearly 19,000 fans will be in attendance for this important occasion, the biggest crowd in AEW history so far. This will also be the biggest non-WWE wrestling attendance since 1999.

Headlining the show will be a dream match years in the making as AEW World champion Kenny Omega will be taking on new arrival Bryan Danielson in a non-title match.

If that wasn’t enough, Sting will also be in action as he teams up with Darby Allin to wrestle FTR, Cody Rhodes is back in the ring for revenge against Malakai Black, MJF wrestles Brian Pillman Jr., and Britt Baker puts her AEW Women’s title on the line against another newcomer, Ruby Soho.

CM Punk will be appearing in front of the crowd for an in-ring interview but will wrestle during the Rampage tapings which will start following the conclusion of Dynamite. Rampage will be a two-hour show on Friday.