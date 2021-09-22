Gran Metalik asks for WWE release

Gran Metalik has reportedly requested his WWE release.

Metalik is reportedly not happy with the lack of opportunities in WWE, and has asked to be released, according to Mas Lucha.

It was noted that Metalik has been unhappy in WWE for several months now. His current contract reportedly expires some time in 2023.

There’s no word on if Metalik will receive his release, but he is reportedly looking to continue his career in the United States, Japan or Mexico.

Metalik began working with WWE in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic, but then signed with the company in 2017. He is currently working the Lucha House Party tag team with Lince Dorado. They lost to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on last week’s WWE Main Event episode, and lost to The New Day in a Tag Team Turmoil match on the September 6 RAW.

Stay tuned for more.