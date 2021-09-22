AEW urges fans to use mass transit ahead of tonight’s Dynamite in New York

Ahead of tonight’s massive Dynamite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, AEW is urging its face to use mass transit transport to arrive at the stadium rather than driving due to the traffic.

Fans attending the show can use the subway with the 7 train providing service from Grand Central Terminal to Mets-Willets Point Station, including connections for all Metro-North Trains from Westchester and Connecticut. Service is also available from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

There is also the option to use the Long Island Rail Road which provides service to Mets-Willets Point Station from Woodside, and convenient connections from Penn Station for New Jersey Transit customers.

More information can be obtained from mta.info.

Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30PM due to several security and COVID-19 protocols. Remember, anyone attending the event must show proof of vaccination at the entrance otherwise they will be denied entry inside the premises. If for some reason the roof of the stadium closes, wearing a mask is mandatory.