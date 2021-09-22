9/22/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis)

They lock up and Omega backs Danielson into the ropes. Omega chops Danielson and they lock up again. Danielson now backs Omega into the ropes and kicks him in the chest. They lock up again and Danielson applies a wrist-lock. Danielson forces Omega to the mat, but Omega comes back and applies a side-headlock. Danielson counters into a wrist-lock, but Omega gets to the ropes. Danielson kicks Omega in the midsection and Omega takes a breather on the floor. Omega gets back into the ring and Omega applies another side-headlock. Danielson sends Omega off the ropes, but Omega drops him with a shoulder tackle. Omega delivers a chop, but neither man can gain an advantage. Danielson works over Omega’s arm and wrist. Danielson takes Omega to the corners and delivers chops and kicks. Omega turns it into chops of his own, but Danielson counters back with kicks. Danielson sends Omega off the ropes, but Omega kicks him in the chest. Omega goes for a dive, but Danielson sends him to the floor and takes him out with a dive of his own. Danielson ramps Omega’s shoulder into the ring posts and rolls him back into the ring.

Danielson goes up top and stomps onto Omega’s arm. Danielson stomps Omega’s arm on the mat and continues to work it over. Omega rakes Danielson’s eyes and delivers a few chops. Omega chokes Danielson with his boot in the corner and delivers more chops. Danielson fires back and they exchange chops. Omega sends Danielson off the ropes and drops him with a knee lift to the midsection. Omega kicks Danielson in the back and drops a few knees to Danielson’s spine. Omega delivers more kicks and rakes Danielson’s eyes. Omega drops Danielson with a rolling senton and goes to the ropes. Danielson goes for a moonsault, but Danielson gets his knees up. Danielson chops and kicks Omega in the corner Danielson drops Omega to the mat, and then connects with a corner dropkick. Danielson delivers more kicks to Omega and sets him up top. Danielson drops Omega with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Danielson works over Omega’s arm and sends him to the corner, but Omega counters out with a hurricanrana of his own. Danielson goes to the floor, but Omega takes him out with a dive.

Back in the ring, they exchange rolls ups for two and then Danielson locks in Cattle Mutilation. Omega gets to the ropes and rolls to the entrance ramp. Danielson comes off the top with a knee strike and follows with kicks on the ramp. Omega dodges the last kick and drops Danielson with a Snap Dragon suplex on the ramp. Danielson gets against the ropes, but Omega runs down the entrance ramp and delivers a V Trigger as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega delivers a Buckle Bomb and a missile dropkick. Omega goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Omega delivers more shots, but Danielson counters with a roll-up for two. Omega sends Danielson to the corner and continues delivering shots to his neck. Omega puts Danielson up top for an avalanche Snap Dragon, but Danielson gets free. Danielson delivers shots to Omega’s back and delivers an avalanche back suplex. Danielson delivers kicks, but Omega blocks one and delivers right hands. Danielson fights back with lefts, but Omega delivers a knee strike. Danielson comes back with a rolling elbow and drops Omega with a back suplex and gets a two count. Danielson tries to go up top, but Omega cuts him off. Omega climbs and brings Danielson up top. Omega delivers headbutts and delivers an avalanche Snap Dragon. Omega goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel. Danielson counters with a reverse-rana and Omega charges into the corner for the V Trigger. Danielson counters and delivers a kick to Omega.

Danielson goes for the running knee, but Omega counters with a power bomb. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Omega goes up top for a Phoenix Splash, but Danielson dodges it. Danielson delivers kicks to Omega’s legs and Omega fires back with elbow strikes. Danielson drops Omega to the mat and kicks him in the head. Danielson stomps on Omega’s head repeatedly and goes for the Lebell Lock, but Omega gets to the ropes. Danielson delivers a knee strike in the corner, but Omega counters with a V Trigger. Danielson fights back and they exchange shots. Both men collapse to the ring and exchange headbutts and the 30-minute time limit expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Danielson gets the Lebell Lock locked in, but The Young Bucks and Adam Cole rush the ring and pull Danielson off of Omega. The Bucks and Cole attack Danielson in the corner, but Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus rush the ring. Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus send The Bucks and Cole to the floor to join Callis and Omega.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk says he is glad he isn’t wrestling tonight and asks how you follow that. He says it has been a long time since he has been in New York City, and an even longer time since professional wrestling has been in New York City. Punk says people have said they want the old CM Punk back, and says be careful what you wish for. Punk mentions Team Taz and the crowd boos, and he says they are from New York City and aren’t even liked. Punk says Team Taz attacked him last week and tried to put him through a table, and he is pissed off. He says that feeling goes away when his music hits and he comes to the ring. Punk says he is happy, and says Team Taz attempted to take this all away from him. He says it has been so long since he felt, wanted, and needed this, and no one is going to take it away because it is his once again. Punk says Team Taz should have finished the job last week, because they made a mistake when they let him live. Punk says this Friday on Rampage: Grand Slam, Powerhouse Hobbs goes to sleep.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Brian Pillman Jr. (w/Julia Hart) vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)

Pillman drops MJF with a double leg take down and delivers rights and lefts. MJF comes back and chops Pillman against the ropes, but Pillman counters with his own chops. Pillman kicks MJF in the chest, and MJF goes for a kick of his own but Pillman dodges it and MJF hits the mat. MJF slaps Pillman in the face, but Pillman fires back with one of his own. MJF pulls Pillman into the turnbuckel and stomps him in the corner. MJF slams Pillman into the opposite corner and stomps on his hand. MJF applies a hammer-lock, but Pillman comes back with a sunset flip for a two count. Pillman gets another two count with a back-slide and delivers a few right hands. MJF counters and slams Pillman to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF has Pillman in the corner. MJF goes for a right hand, but Pillman ducks and delivers chops. Pillman takes MJF down with a cross-body and slams his head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. MJF counters with a shot and charges, but Pillman drops him with a power slam. Pillman goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF rolls to the floor and puts Hart in front of him as Pillman goes for a dive. Pillman stops and comes to the floor, but MJF drops him with a shot. Hart gets in MJF’s face and shoves him away as he asks for a kiss. MJF grabs her wrist, but Pillman drops him with a dropkick. Pillman gets MJF back into the ring and goes for Air Pillman, but MJF counters with the Salt of the Earth and Pillman taps out.

Winner: MJF

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. Hager says the Men of the Year are about to get whipped because they chose to follow Dan Lambert. Jericho says Lambert decided to get involved in this, and tells Lambert to bring his entire team to Rampage: Grand Slam this Friday.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Malakai Black

Rhodes drops Black to the mat, but Black comes right back and neither man gains the advantage. They exchange shots and Rhodes drops down and delivers an uppercut. Black comes back and takes Rhodes down and goes for the spin kick, but Rhodes rolls to the outside. Black springboards off the ropes and shits down in the ring. Brandi gets in the ring and sits down in front of Black. She flips him off and Cody gets back into the ring. Rhodes takes Black down, but Black counters with a submission and gets a roll-up for two. Rhodes sends Black to the ramp and delivers the Disaster Kick. Rhodes comes off the top, but Black counters with a jumping knee strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes gets a roll-up for two, but Black comes back with the spin kick. Rhodes rolls to the floor and Black follows him. Black decides to leave Rhodes on the floor and gets back into the ring. Rhodes rolls in at eight and Black goes for the cover, but Rhodes gets his foot on the rope. Black runs the ropes, but Rhodes drops him with a chop block. Rhode sends Black to the corner, but Black comes back for a knee strike. Rhodes dodges it and Black knees the turnbuckle. Rhodes drops Black with a dragon-screw in the ropes, but Black comes back with an elbow strike. Rhodes delivers a kick to Black’s leg and goes for Cross Rhodes. Black counters out and tosses Rhodes across the ring. Black sets up for the spin kick, but his leg gives out. Rhodes delivers the Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Black sends Rhodes into Anderson, who was on the apron. Rhodes kicks Black in the face and goes to check on Anderson. Anderson shoves Rhodes away and tells him to get in the ring. Rhodes gets Black back into the ring, but Black spits black mist in Rhodes face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

—

Next week on Dynamite, Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. Guevara says a real man doesn’t keep attacking someone after the match and the Spanish God is going to take God’s Favorite Champion’s title. Miro says he has beaten Guevara’s best friend repeatedly and will do the same to Guevara next week.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard)

Sting and Wheeler lock up and Sting shoves him into the ropes. Harwood takes a cheap shot and FTR double team Sting in the corner. They send Sting into the other corner, but Sting comes out with clotheslines and right hands. Sting drops FTR with scoop slams and goes for the Stinger Splash on Wheeler, but Harwood pulls Wheeler out of the way. Harwood tags in and FTR double team Sting in the corner. Harwood takes Sting down and goes for the cover, but Sting kicks out. Sting runs the ropes and drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle. Sting falls on Harwood and headbutts him downstairs. Allin and Wheeler tag in, and Allin dropkicks Wheeler into Harwood in the corner. Allin hits a couple Coffin Splashes and goes for a Coffin Drop on them on the floor. FTR catch him and slam him into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.