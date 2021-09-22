9/21/21 WWE house show results from Cardiff, England
– Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis
– Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins
– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal
– Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin
– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Apollo Crews
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca
source: WrestlingBodyslam.Com