9/21/21 WWE house show results from Cardiff, England

Sep 22, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE house show results from Cardiff, England…

– Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis

– Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins

– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

– Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Apollo Crews

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca

source: WrestlingBodyslam.Com

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Artémis

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal