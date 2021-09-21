Triple H comments on recent heart surgery

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter this evening with his first public comments since his recent heart surgery.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H is expected to make a full recovery.

In an update, Triple H tweeted this evening and said he’s doing well in his recovery. He also commented on being grateful for the support from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and everyone else at NXT.

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji],” he wrote.

There is no word on when Triple H will return to work, but we will keep you updated. It was reported on September 17 that Triple H was in good enough shape that he’d been taking phone calls. WWE talents were told that they can call and wish him well, but that they were not to talk about any WWE business with him. Triple H did miss last week’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode.

Stay tuned for more on Triple H. You can see his full tweet below: