RVD watches the controversial DSOTR episode, comments

Rob Van Dam posted the following via Twitter…

Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight for those who can handle it-

1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s dick. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

2) I said “trying to make her touch him” referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face.I thought maybe they were playing(from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar)but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t.I tried to sleep. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021