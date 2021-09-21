Roderick Strong wins cruiserweight championship

Roderick Strong is your new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Strong defeat Kushida to capture the title. The finish saw Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers of The Diamond Mine attack Kushida at ringside as manager Malcolm Bivens distracted the referee and coach Hachiman watched from ringside. Strong then finished Kushida off with a backbreaker for the title change.

This is Strong’s first reign with the title. Kushida won the strap back on the April 13 NXT episode by defeating Santos Escobar, and held it for 160 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: