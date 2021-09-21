Possible plans for NXT 2.0 creative, more for tonight’s NXT show

– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly has some significant plans in store for the WWE NXT 2.0 brand. Word going around WWE is that McMahon has plans for NXT 2.0 to be a more edgier product, according to Fightful Select. This would be a part of the ongoing revamp for the brand.

It was reported that the NXT 2.0 brand may target more of a P18-34 demographic, which would go for everything from in-ring work and aggression, to harsher language, and the like. It was also noted that there may be more lenience when it comes to the attire worn by female Superstars, although it wasn’t specified exactly what that means. Another point brought up was that the brand may “keep up with current affairs with promos and character verbiage.”

There’s no word on when these changes might be implemented, and it was noted that sources haven’t heard much more outside of a brief internal acknowledgement that the changes have been discussed. One talent noted that they’d believe it when they see it, and that they have not heard of the changes.

At least some officials at the USA Network are aware of the potential changes, and are said to be in support of them.

– On a related note, new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is set to kick off tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that tonight’s NXT show will open with Ciampa addressing the NXT Universe, and last week’s big title win. They also teased that he may address last week’s show-closing encounter with Bron Breakker.

WWE has also announced that Toxic Attraction will address the crowd on tonight’s show. This is the new stable made up of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will open the show

* Toxic Attraction will address the fans

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs reveal how they formed their tag team

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Roderick Strong