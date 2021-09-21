NXT preview for tonight

Sep 21, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s revamp episode.

The only match announced for tonight’s show is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defending against Roderick Strong.

It’s expected that new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will appear tonight, possibly for a follow-up to the face-off with Bron Breakker. There should also be a follow-up to the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

