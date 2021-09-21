Notes on Keith Lee and Buddy Murphy

Sep 21, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Former Buddy Murphy tweeted…

– On a dark match before RAW, Keith Lee was introduced as Bearcat Keith Lee. This is most likely his new name and a tribute to Bearcat Wright; a black pro Wrestler from the 50s through the 70s…

