Notes on Keith Lee and Buddy Murphy
– Former Buddy Murphy tweeted…
Brian Cage is a PUSSY!
— Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) September 19, 2021
– On a dark match before RAW, Keith Lee was introduced as Bearcat Keith Lee. This is most likely his new name and a tribute to Bearcat Wright; a black pro Wrestler from the 50s through the 70s…
Real quick history lesson everyone. "Bearcat" Wright was a black pro wrestler active from the 1950s through the 1970s. He was a wildly popular figure, and immensely strong. He took a stand in the early '60s and said he would not wrestle in segregated matches. 1/3
— Doc 'Not Dr. D' Diamondfire (@DrDiamondfire) September 20, 2021