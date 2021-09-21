Notes on CM Punk, Bobby Fish, Herb Abrams, Heels, and more

– CM Punk Polls Fans on What Attire He Should Wear at AEW Grand Slam

Choose your own adventure… — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 21, 2021

– Via Colin Vassallo: Episode six of season one of Heels, titled House Show, did 93,000 viewers on STARZ this past Sunday, up 14,000 viewers from episode five. The show did 0.03 in 18-49 demo. Only two more episodes remain in the first season. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– Major League Wrestling has announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty in an Opera Cup opening round bouts for MLW Fightland on Saturday, October 2nd the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: New Book about Herb Abrams “Tortured Ambition: The Story of Herb Abrams and the UWF”

Shrouded in mystery and surrounded in controversy, Herb Abrams lived a life of decadence and infamy as the center of his own promotion, the

Universal Wrestling Federation. The new biography, “Tortured Ambition: The Story of Herb Abrams and the UWF,” tells this tale from

never-before-released documents and over 50 exclusive, first-hand interviews from UWF stars such as Brian Blair, Sunny Beach, Steve Ray,

Lisa “Ivory” Moretti, Missy Hyatt, Col. DeBeers, and Craig DeGeorge, as well as those who knew him away from the camera like SportsChannel America Program Director Brian Ricco and ex-girlfriend Marilyn Moonitz. For those who had ever pondered the question, “who was this guy?”, the answer is finally revealed.

Author: Jonathan Plombon (jplombon@gmail.com)

Editor: Ian Douglass

Illustrations (cover & chapter): Kenny Casanova

