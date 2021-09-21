News on the AEW Full Gear location

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will reportedly be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We noted before how word going around AEW was that Minneapolis would be the location for Full Gear and now Fightful Select reports that Target Center sources say the show will be held there.

WWE last ran the Target Center on July 30 for a live SmackDown.

AEW Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 13. AEW is expected to confirm the city and venue soon.

