Netflix releases trailer of Escape The Undertaker interactive movie

Netflix has released the full trailer for the upcoming interactive movie Escape The Undertaker, featuring WWE’s resident Phenom and all three members of The New Day.

Available to stream starting October 5, Escape The Undertaker will see Taker setting traps for The New Day at his haunted mansion and viewers will have to pick options on screen to help Kofi, Woods, and Big E advance in the movie without getting trapped by The Undertaker.

This is the first-ever interactive movie for WWE with Netflix and looks like it could be a cool concept for other future projects where viewer participation is required.

You can check out the trailer below.