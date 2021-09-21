FOX to air WWE KOTR preview show

FOX is set to air a WWE King of the Ring preview special next month.

The King of the Ring preview special is scheduled to air on FOX during the weekend of October 1 – October 3, according to PWInsider. The special is designed to be a preview for the upcoming return of the King of the Ring tournament.

FOX’s King of the Ring preview special will air in different timeslots depending on your local market.

It’s been reported that the finals for the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the finals for the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament will be held at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. The tournaments would reportedly begin in early October, with the SmackDown season premiere and the RAW season premiere episodes. The 30th red brand season premiere was at one point scheduled for the October 4 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, but that is also the final night of the 2021 WWE Draft, which begins with the October 1 SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. It looks like the SmackDown season premiere will take place on October 8 from the SAP Center in San Jose, but that has not been confirmed.

The main King of the Ring tournament was held almost yearly in the late 1980s and the 1990s, and then from 2000-2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2015. The tournament returned in 2019 with Baron Corbin getting the win, defeating Chad Gable in the finals. The 2015 KOTR event, won by Wade Barrett, was the last to be held as a WWE Network or pay-per-view (the quarterfinals aired on RAW, the rest on the WWE Network) event. The 2019 tournament was held over several RAW and SmackDown episodes.

Stay tuned for updates on both tournaments, the WWE Draft and Crown Jewel as WWE should be making official announcements in the near future.