Bryan Danielson talks why he isn’t using Final Countdown, AEW locker room feeling, more

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report and revealed the high cost to use Europe’s “The Final Countdown” single.

It was recently reported that Danielson didn’t debut in AEW with “The Final Countdown” due to the high cost, which was too expensive even for Tony Khan. Danielson used “The Final Countdown” on the indies, but used “Ride of The Valkyries” for most of his WWE career. He ended up debuting in AEW with Elliott Taylor’s “Born For Greatness” song. Bryan confirmed the high price tag on “The Final Countdown” in this new interview, noting that AEW could’ve played the song around 20 times per year for several hundred thousand dollars.

“Tony and I talked about a couple of things. We had talked about ‘The Final Countdown,’ but that was way too expensive,” he said. “I hate talking business stuff when I don’t exactly know what it was, but it wasn’t just the amount of money. They would only let [AEW] play it like 20 times a year or something like that. For several $100,000 you can play ‘Final Countdown’ 20 times a year. That doesn’t work for us.”

Danielson revealed how Taylor dropped what he was doing and came up with the new song within 72 hours. Danielson also revealed plans for a full-length release.

“I had kind of wanted something a bit different, so I reached out to my friend, Elliott Taylor, and said ‘Hey, here’s an idea. But I don’t know if it’s any good. Could you do something like this?’ He dropped everything. I think he’s done 72 hours in the studio and made the song that I come out to now, which I think he’s also going to do a full-length release because it actually has like two chorus lyrics,” Bryan said. “I really, really liked it. And it also incorporates a chant that people would do when I was on the independents. I kind of wanted to get it in there. I would love for people to start chanting it again.”

Danielson also talked about the differences between the WWE and AEW locker rooms, noting that AEW runs on a very open-source system, with a more upbeat feeling in the locker room.

“It’s hard for me to say honestly, it’s weird because WWE itself has changed so much in the time that I’ve been there,” Danielson said. “People go in, and I think this happens in every company regardless, and push for ideas that will make them look good. And so everybody does that. So I think more of the politics, the struggle in WWE is that the system is so big that it’s hard to get access to the people you need to get access to, to get anything to change.

“One of the wonderful things about AEW is that almost everybody has access to Tony [Khan]. He’s very friendly and very approachable. It’s not just me, it’s people lower on the card who will go up and talk to Tony. It’s a very open-source system. And as the company gets bigger, that might actually not be functional. One thing I will say is that I feel like the locker room is more upbeat at AEW.”

He continued, “I think most of the talent feels like they’re a part of something. They feel like they’re not only just a part of this company, but they’re also a part of an industry-type change. They feel like they’re a part of the wrestling business changing, and I think that that’s really cool. And I also think it’s interesting because there are a lot more younger people in the AEW’s locker room.”

It was noted that one of the biggest changes for Danielson when he moved to AEW was all of the new, young faces he’d never met before. Danielson commented on how he seeks advice from some of the younger talents who understands what is cool these days, better than he does. He named Dante Martin and Hook as two wrestlers he enjoys talking to.

“I’ve only been there a couple of weeks, but I love chatting with Dante Martin and Hook,” Danielson said. “And I keep asking them if I look cool or not because I’m 40 and I’m not cool. And it’s just different. I’ve never met a lot of the people in AEW. I’ve known some for years from the indies before, but the other guys I’ve never met before.

“So there’s this fun mix of younger people. You’ve got the real veterans like Big Show [Paul Wight], Mark Henry and Christian. And then you have people like MJF, who would never normally pile on Big Show, but it feels like if I start giving Big Show a bit of crap, and he feels like ‘OK, I can maybe make a joke here.’ And I think that’s a fun dynamic. And I also think that’s the best dynamic for learning as a wrestler who has been in this for over 20 years, now for 21 years.”