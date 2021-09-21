Bryan Danielson pens thank you letter to WWE

In a special post for ThePlayersTribune.com, Bryan Danielson wrote a heartfelt thank you letter to WWE ahead of what he called the biggest match of his career against Kenny Omega.

Danielson said that it will be his first match outside of WWE in over 10 years and he’s excited to start a brand new chapter. But being “excited” is not the only thing that he’s feeling as life is a bit more complicated.

“So as I approach this moment, before this next part of my career gets fully underway, there’s something I need to express: THANK YOU, WWE,” the former champion wrote.

Danielson thanked the Superstars who he shared the ring with, the many people behind the scenes, the crew, producers, talent relations, the fans, and the “big man,” who Danielson said he knows he hates to be acknowledged.

“I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you,” Danielson wrote about Vince McMahon.

Danielson said he loved his time in WWE and it changed his life, met his wife, and made great friends along the way.

“I’m grateful that you allowed me into your lives, and that you came into mine. I’ll cherish these memories forever,” Danielson added. “Thank you for moments that I will never forget…. moments where I can just close my eyes and feel the goosebumps all over again.”

You can read the full letter at theplayerstribune.com.