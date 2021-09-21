Big E gives tribute to Brodie Lee on Raw

WWE Champion Big E gave a special nod to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) and had the RAW crowd chanting his name at the PNC Arena in Raleigh tonight.

RAW opened with The New Day hosting a Championship Celebration for Big E and his big title win over Bobby Lashley last week. The WWE Champion was talking about being grateful for the fans and friends when he made a reference to Lee, who he was very close with.

“I’m grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above,” Big E said.

This led to a “Brodie!” chant from the crowd, which Big E paused for. You can see the moment shortly after the 1:30 mark in the YouTube video below. Brodie’s name then trended on Twitter.

WWE highlighted the tribute on Twitter, writing, “[purple heart emoji] #WWEChampion @WWEBigE making us all [loudly crying face emoji] on #WWERaw right now.”

It’s no secret how Big E was close friends with Lee, who passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41. After last week’s WWE Title win on RAW, Big E received a congratulatory tweet from Stu Grayson of AEW’s Dark Order, who commented on how happy Brodie would’ve been.

Big E wrote back, “I couldn’t stop thinking about seeing and hugging him after the match. What a tremendous man our friend was.”

Big E also discussed Brodie during his post-RAW appearance on WWE’s The Bump last week, which you can see below, along with a clip from the RAW tribute:

