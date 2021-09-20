Video: Scott Steiner Returns to the Ring Against Jerry Lawler

Scott Steiner made his return to the ring on Saturday night for the “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

The 59 year old Steiner took a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is 71. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was in Lawler’s corner. The finish saw the referee hit Steiner with a foreign object, allowing Lawler to get the win.

This was Steiner’s first match since collapsing while backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings on March 6, 2020 in Atlanta. Steiner was said to be OK after being hospitalized. He did work the “Ball For A Ball” gimmick match at the Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania event in November 2020, but this was his first standard bout since then.