Survivor Series 2021 tickets to go on sale this Friday

Tickets for this year’s Survivor Series and Monday Night Raw the next day both at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Judging by Ticketmaster’s website, apart from single tickets to each show there is also an entry for a combo deal for both events.

There will be a few pre-sales for these shows, with the first one kicking off tomorrow titled Aisle Offer. An American Express pre-sale will start on Wednesday and the Barclay Center Behind The Scenes, Suites, Partner, and NY Liberty pre-sales starting on Thursday.

This year’s Survivor Series will be the 25th anniversary from the debut of The Rock and there are rumors that Dwayne Johnson will be somehow involved in this event to mark this milestone date.