Notes on Madusa, Arn Anderson, and MVP

Sep 20, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE hall of famer Madusa talks first paycheck in wrestling and the great thing she did with it

– Happy birthday to “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson

– Dave Meltzer noted that MVP underwent knee surgery last week.

He suffered a knee injury during a six-man tag match on Raw back in February.

WWE did announce storyline injuries to MVP a few days ago and noted that he suffered a “broken rib and would be out indefinitely” due to an RKO from Randy Orton on Raw.

