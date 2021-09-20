Jeff Hardy added to Extreme Rules match

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW saw Hardy defeat Sheamus in singles action. Per the stipulation, Hardy has now earned a spot in the previously announced Sheamus vs. Priest title match at the pay-per-view.

A Tables Match stipulation was discussed for the United States Title bout at Extreme Rules, but it remains to be seen if WWE will add that stipulation later this week.

Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan