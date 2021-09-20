Franky Monet talks about possibly working with her husband in WWE

“There has been mention of it, but I’ve advocated for wanting to stand on my own two feet. I feel a lot of times, as a woman, you get associated with your husband and you almost become the wife and you’re not the equal performer. I really wanted to make a point to cement myself as a performer alone and be like, ‘This is Franky Monet, she is a badass and she can do this in NXT.’ Eventually, maybe one day, we will be together on-screen. I would absolutely love that. Our chemistry is undeniable, we’ve proven over and over again that together we are a dream team. One day, I know and believe that it will happen, I’m just not sure when. For right now, my sights are set on Raquel Gonzalez and becoming a champion, for me. I want Franky Monet to be champion in 2021.”

source: Fightful