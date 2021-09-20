Cesaro talks Roman Reigns match and momentum

Cesaro says he has one thing he was disappointed with from his recent feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – the fact that it was held on a closed-set at the WWE ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After his WrestleMania 37 win over Seth Rollins, Cesaro picked up several key singles wins and challenged Reigns at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. He spoke with Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast and was asked about being disappointed with anything coming out of the feud.

“You know what I was disappointed about? I wish it would have been in front of fans. That’s the one thing,” Cesaro said. “That was the one thing, like… that match, the build-up, everything, I wish it would have been in front of fans, but it was the ThunderDome and it was still awesome.”

Cesaro also commented on the build-up to the title shot, which began with a February 5 SmackDown win over Daniel Bryan.

“I feel like that whole build-up, from my first match with Bryan to WrestleMania, I was able to somehow create that momentum, and I did that Talking Smack promo, and that carried into the Roman match,” he said. “I felt like that in front of a crowd would have been great, but things happen, you know what I mean? So, we made the best of it and hopefully we can run it back one day.”

Cesaro was also asked what he thinks he needs to work on to get back into title contention. He talked about how he’s always working on various things – from being in better shape, his in-ring skills, promo work, to minor character tweaks. He feels like as soon as you think you’re great, that’s a sure way of plateauing. He talked about how important momentum is.

“It’s really important to gain momentum,” Cesaro said. “I think that the hardest part is to gain momentum and maintian momentum, if you’re not given the momentum, and so, that’s my next challenge, get the momentum back.”

Cesaro has not been seen since his DQ win over Rollins on the September 3 SmackDown, which ended with WWE Hall of Famer Edge making the save.