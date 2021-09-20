AEW partners with Owen Hart Foundation

AEW has announced a new working relationship with The Owen Hart Foundation to honor the legacy of the late wrestler.

The partnership will include the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament in AEW. The winner of the tournament will receive a Cup known as “The Owen.”

AEW will also produce and distribute unique & original Owen merchandise, which includes Owen being featured in the upcoming AEW console video game. Merchandise to be released includes action figures, apparel, posters, and collectable items.

“AEW’s relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen’s influence is still felt today,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.”

Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow who runs The Owen Hart Foundation, said the foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW as they trust Khan and his team. She called the partnership a special gift to all of Owen’s fans.

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen’s magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents,” Martha said.

Stay tuned for more on AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation. Below is the full press release issued to us today: