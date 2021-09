9/19 WWE house show results from North Charleston, SC

WWE results from North Charleston, SC…

* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa

* Riddle def. AJ Styles

* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Reggie def. R-Truth

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (c) def. New Day

* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double countout

* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E

source: Fightful