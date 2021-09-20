9/19/21 WWE house show results from Newcastle, England
WWE house show results from Newcastle, England are below…
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) beat Chad Gable & Otis.
* Kevin Owens beat Baron Corbin.
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins.
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) retained the title over Apollo Crews.
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal.
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) retained her title over Bianca Belair.
source: WBS