9/19/21 WWE house show results from Newcastle, England

WWE house show results from Newcastle, England are below…

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) beat Chad Gable & Otis.

* Kevin Owens beat Baron Corbin.

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins.

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) retained the title over Apollo Crews.

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal.

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) retained her title over Bianca Belair.

source: WBS