WWE returning to the United Kingdom in November for eight shows

WWE will be returning to the United Kingdom in November for an eight-day tour but there’s no info if any television tapings will be held while on tour.

The tour will start on Wednesday, November 3 and will run through Wednesday, November 10 with a show every day across the country. The cities that will be visited are Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. The graphic that WWE is using to promote the show include Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Big E.

The Smackdown roster is currently in the UK for a four-day tour which started today and will wrap up on Wednesday. All four shows are nearly sold out with the London show having over 14,000 tickets sold.

Ticket information for these new eight shows have not been announced yet.