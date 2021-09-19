Tony Khan says AEW is now a worldwide market leader in wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan has said that All Elite Wrestling has become the worldwide market leader in some of the aspects of professional wrestling.

Appearing on Bloomberg’s Business of Sports podcast, Khan said that that AEW has made up a lot of ground in the business and while WWE was the market leader in the beginning, it’s not the case anymore.

“For me, to bootstrap a new business and build it up and gain a lot of that market share and we’re now in a lot of significant business markets, we are the worldwide leader,” Khan said.

The success of AEW also comes to the support of WarnerMedia, who Khan also credited for being so supportive of the company, dropping the names of TNT/TBS General Manager Brett Weitz and EVP Sam Linksy. “I talk to Sam every Wednesday and he’s really a fan of wrestling which helps and the growth of the show has experienced, especially in 2021, is unlike anything they have expected,” Khan continued.

In the same interview with Scarlet Fu and Mike Lynch, Khan also discusses the competitive landscape in pro wrestling, AEW’s television expansion, sports analytics, and much more.