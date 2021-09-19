Tommy Dreamer: “I am so sorry”

Tommy Dreamer commented publicly for the first time since the explosive episode of the Plane Ride From Hell on Dark Side of the Ring aired on Thursday.

Dreamer, who defended Ric Flair’s actions on the flight, was suspended by Impact Wrestling indefinitely the day after the show aired following a huge uproar on social media.

“Regarding my comments on Dark Side of the Ring, it was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past,” Dreamer wrote. “I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry.”

In a statement on Friday, Impact Wrestling said that the views expressed by Dreamer in the interview are completely unacceptable and he was suspended with immediate effect pending further action.

During the episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Heidi Doyle accused Flair of sexually harassing her mid-flight, forcing himself on her, and making her touch his genitals. Dreamer said that Flair was just “stylin’ and profilin’” and never imposed any sexual stuff on anyone. “Obviously, somebody took offense to it,” Dreamer said bluntly, adding that his ponytail probably offends someone as well.