RVD responds to social media regarding his Dark Side of the Ring comments
Rob Van Dam was interviewed for the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” controversy. RVD responded to a few fans in regards to his comments on the show about the wrestling culture during his time as an active wrestler…
I better watch this episode.
Sadly though, yes it was when I broke in. https://t.co/l2aWZ6xNTR
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 17, 2021
No, of course not, but I definitely was on the receiving end of a gimmicked beverage more than once. ☹️ https://t.co/u61NaTOoBH
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 18, 2021
It’s common for simple minded people to react off of their perspective of limited information- no matter how flawed. For the record, RVD did not say that and most certainly did not start out in the WWE. #wordsmatter https://t.co/Z8WlGnqt7k
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 19, 2021