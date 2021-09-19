Russo says Big E has two strikes against him, Waltman eyes return to the ring

– While speaking on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Writing with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo explained why WWE Champion Big E already has “two strikes against him” due to his win/loss record. He said “He [Hulk Hogan] did not do the up and down, the up and down, the up and down, the mid-level programs,” Russo said. “He did not do any of that stuff. Vince [McMahon] had [Steve] Austin as The Ringmaster but, bro, for a very, very short time. Austin didn’t go through years and years [of losses]. Warrior didn’t go through years… [Randy] Savage didn’t go through years and years… Bro, when you’ve gone through win, loss, up, down, win, loss, up, down, Dolph Ziggler, win, loss, up, down, and all of a sudden you’re the champ, you’re really starting with two strikes against you, and it’s got nothing to do with Big E whatsoever.”

– During his recent Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on possibly making a return to the ring and his rehab from knee surgery…

“It feels pretty good. My last doctor’s visit a couple weeks, probably a month or so ago, he said everything was coming along nicely. I thought I was a little behind because I took a little time off. I’m going to therapy and that, but no. He said, ‘You’re coming along just fine.’ We’ll see. I go to physical therapy again next week, and then we’ll just go from there.”

“So, just in case, I would like to be ready by Royal Rumble time, but that’s not something that’s my main goal, go do the Royal Rumble,” Waltman clarified. “But if they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them, and so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)