Paige Confused for DDP in New Article

Sep 19, 2021 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that the website MetalSucks incorrectly referred to her as Diamond Dallas Page in a recent article. The article was about her boyfriend, Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. The article noted that he had been dating “Diamond Dallas Page” since 2018.

Paige wrote: “Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine…”

