Notes on The Bollywood Boyz, Christopher Daniels, Killer Kelly, Eva Maria, and more

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she sits down with THE BOLLYWOOD BOYZ formerly known as the Singh Brothers in WWE. In this interview they chat about their release from the company, announce their return to wrestling and their upcoming debut with DEFY Wrestling!

The duo make their DEFY debut Saturday, September 25th in Seattle WA taking on the team of “Classic” Cody Chhun and Nick Wayne. Also appearing is CHRISTOPHER DANIELS who makes his long return to wrestling, EDDIE KINGSTON, SCHAFF, and much more!

They will also be appearing at the following dates:

Saturday, October 9th DEFY DANGEROUS returns to PORTLAND OR’s KLIEVER ARMORY! You will also see EDDIE KINGSTON, BRODY KING, SCHAFF, KILLER KELLY, VIVA VAN and more!

Thursday, October 14th DEFY HELL BENT marks our debut in LOS ANGELES at Highland Parks THE LODGE ROOM! You will also see EDDIE KINGSTON, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, DANIEL GARCIA, CALVIN TANKMAN and more!

Tickets available at: www.DefyWrestling.com

– Fightful Select first reported earlier this year that there were plans by Impact Wrestling to bring in Killer Kelly.

Despite the interest, she needed to get back to the United States.

It was reported today that though Kelly is in the States now, she was not at the Friday or Saturday tapings.

One talent told the media outlet that they believe there is still interest from Impact, but some things still need to be taken care of before she works for them.

– Happy birthday to… WWE Hall of Fame 2008 Inductee Jerry Brisco (75) and former IWGP, GHC, and AJPW Heavyweight Champion Yoshihiro Takayama (55). Also, former WWE commentator Renee Young turns 36 today, and WWE superstar Eva Marie turns 37 today.

