Notes on Matt Cardona, Marina Shafir, and Gage vs. Suzuki
– Matt Cardona on the death match….
That was my last deathmatch. I will always love and respect that style. Thanks for all the years of support from the DM fans. I appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/7TaiKEo8Go
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 19, 2021
– At GCW War Ready on October 23rd, it will be Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki…
*LA OCT 23 UPDATE*
Just Signed:
NICK GAGE
vs
MINORU SUZUKI
Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/FgD25SsOUV
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
GCW presents
WAR READY
Saturday, Oct 23rd – 8PM
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/yJGCXnDJmK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 20, 2021
– Former NXT’s Marina Shafir has been booked for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event…
*LA BLOODSPORT UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MARINA SHAFIR makes her BLOODSPORT and GCW Debut on 10/22 in LA!
Tix on Sale TODAY at 5PM PST!https://t.co/uxxx0RX8j1
GCW presents
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 7
Friday, Oct 22rd – 8PM
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/u71SIm1Kz5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 19, 2021