Notes on John Cena and Matt Cardona

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how WWE are having issues filling arenas now that the Summer of John Cena is over. He said “If ever there was any argument about John Cena, I’m not saying throughout his entire career, but John Cena at this stage going to house shows and being a draw, boy did this year end it, because they were running around everywhere when he was working and they were selling tickets and they were doing very well and now that he’s not there it is has gone from great to so-so and maybe in some cases less than so-so, I mean bad. There are bad ones now.”

– Matt Cardona says he is done with Death Match wrestling….

I have retired from Death Match Wrestling https://t.co/gCcgxNEf2D — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 19, 2021

Speaking of Cardona…