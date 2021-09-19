Notes on Bruce Prichard and Gable Steveson

Sep 19, 2021

– While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson admitted that Brock Lesnar was a huge influence in him finally signing with WWE as Lesnar’s route is helpful for him.

Bruce Prichard discussed on a recent edition of Something to Wrestle the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view event.

When asked about whether John Cena would make his Mount Rushmore, Prichard, here is what he had to say:

“Absolutely. Love the guy to death,” Bruce said of John Cena. “Undertaker [would awesome go on Bruce’s Mount Rushmore]. I’d put Austin and Rock on there [also].”

