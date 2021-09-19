Drew McIntyre on a potential tag partner, Paquette on a possible Moxley vs. Danielson match

– Renee Paquette on a possible Moxley vs. Danielson match:

“Now that that storyline is already kind of going in that direction, I think that’s what people want to see. People have been able to see Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose. We’ve never seen ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, at least not for a very, very long time. So that’ll be cool.”

– While speaking with Turnbuckle Talk’s Steve Fall, Drew McIntyre spoke about potentially forming a faction in the future and revealed who the members would be. AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest and Riddle are the 4 Superstars he picked.

