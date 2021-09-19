Backstage News On Davey Boy Smith Jr’s Status With WWE
Davey Boy Smith Jr. made his return to WWE in July where he teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn for a dark match.
Smith has not wrestled since the dark match in July despite being signed by the company.
Dave Meltzer had a brief note on him in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by writing, “Notable that since he signed with the company and debuted weeks ago in a dark match on a Smackdown taping, Harry Smith has disappeared and hasn’t been on any shows.”
Pwinsider.com notes that Smith has yet to be officially assigned to a brand and he is in “hurry up and wait” mode.