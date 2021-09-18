WWE Superstars in the United Kingdom for four-day tour

The Smackdown roster – minus Roman Reigns and The Usos – are in the United Kingdom to kick off the first WWE overseas tour since 2019.

This will be a quick, four-show, four-city tour that will see Superstars performing in Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow over the next several days.

All four cities are close to selling out with the London show at The O2 Arena already with over 14,000 fans buying tickets. The tour starts tomorrow in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena and then continues Monday at The O2 in London, the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Tuesday and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday.

After the tour, everyone will head back to the United States for Smackdown on Friday.

With no Roman Reigns on the tour, Becky Lynch gets the top billing and will be headlining each stop with Bianca Belair. Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal will be joining from the Raw roster and will be having street fights at all four shows.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will instead appear on Raw this Monday.