Victory Road PPV starts at 8 pm. Matt Stryker and D’Lo Brown are on the call from The Impact Zone.

A vignette for tonight’s show airs. They show all the competitors for the show. This card promises to be a great night.

Match 1. Petey Williams VS Steve Maclin VS TJP.

Both TJP and Petey go after Maclin to start this fast paced match. We have great scientific wrestling to start. Several roll ups happen. Petey hits a basement dropkick knocking both competitors from the ring. He then launches himself on to them. Maclin attacks TJP on the outside and drops him. He then re-enters the ring and back elbows Petey to the mat. Maclin then whips Petey into the corner and suplexes Petey, but fails to hook the leg and only gets a two count. TJP is still on the floor. After a double underhook, back breaker on Petey, TJP comes back in the ring. Maclin goes right back on him, but TJP hits a spin kick. Maclin crotches TJP on the top rope. TJP and Petey both get tied up in the Tree of Woe and Maclin dives on both of them. He gets a two count. Petey reverses a tilt a whirl and hits a Russian leg sweep. He then hits a running knee strike and ranna on Maclin. Petey hits a code breaker on Maclin, but TJP broke up the pin. TJP and Petey start going at it. TJP hits a spike DDT on Maclin. Petey is down from a kick to the head. They all get back up and start hitting each other strong style. Petey tosses TJP from the ring and locks the Sharp Shooter on Maclin. TJP then locks on the abdominal stretch on Petey. Petey collapses and Maclin escapes. TJP hits a seat belt suplex on Maclin. This match is great.

TJP hits a kick to the head on Maclin for a two count. He goes to the top, but misses the Mamba. Petey hits the Destroyer, but Maclin tossed him from the ring and Maclin wins with a roll up to start the show.

Winner. Steve Maclin

Match 2. Representing Decay, Black Taurus VS John Skyler VS Jake Something VS Laredo Kid VS Trey Miguel

Taurus tosses Jake from the ring and Skyler gets tossed on him. Laredo and Taurus have a history and they go full lucha libre in moveset. Taurus eventually hits a spinning slam. Trey re-enters, but Taurus tosses him from the ring. Jake re-enters and takes out everyone with a shoulder smash. Laredo rannas Jake to the corner. Then he hits a spring board drop kick. Trey hits a ranna on Laredo. Then he hits a back elbow, into a monkey flip then a stomp. Skyler than hits Trey from behind. He then hits a spear on Trey. Taurus hits a hard elbow, close line and a Samoan drop. Laredo sets up Trey on the top, and hits a Meteroia DDT on Jake and Laredo. Fans are behind Trey.

Trey and Laredo exchange chops in the ring. Jake catches Laredo in a chokeslam and slams him on Trey! Taurus hits a X bomb on Laredo. He then tosses Jake on Laredo. Skyler spears Taurus and Trey. Jake recovers, but Skyler tosses him from the ring. Trey launches himself to the floor on Jake. Taurus then follows Trey. Skyler school boys Laredo for two. Laredo hits a moonsault, belly to belly suplex on Skyler and gets the pin.

Winner. Laredo Kid

Match 3. Tenille Dashwood (with Madison Rayne and Kaleb with a K) VS Taylor Wilde (with Rachel Ellering and Jordynne Grace)

Dashwood takes a knee from Wilde to start the match. Wilde then connects with some body shots. Dashwood connects with some shots of her own, but Wilde hits a ranna, after picking up the pace.

Dashwood finally gets legit offense by pulling Wilde off the ropes by her feet. Wilde landed on the mat on her back. Madison then gets a cheap shot in on Taylor from the outside. Dashwood rolls up Wilde for a quick two count.

Dashwood locks on a full nelson. Wilde starts to fade, but recovers to a vertical platform. Dashwood hits a short arm clothesline for a count of two. Dashwood then goes back to the full nelson. This time she locks her legs around Wilde, while in a sitting position. Wilde gets free, but Madison locks on a front face lock on the outside. The ref caught this and kicks Kaleb and Madison out from ringside. Grace and Ellering then attack Madison and the ref kicks them out too.

Wilde and Dashwood begin victory rolling each other for a few 2 counts. They then start trading blows. Wilde hits a bid clothesline, in to a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a two count. Dashwood trips Taylor making her hit her head on the turnbuckle. Wilde reverses a double underhook suplex. Wilde then hits a deep bridge suplex and gets the pin.

Winner. Taylor Wilde

Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards are interviewed backstage. Sami says Hell has frozen over. They are now a team. Eddie says he doesn’t want to team with Sami, but he has to. Eddie says he is doing it for the greater good. Sami agrees with him. Sami walks off confidently. Alisha Edwards enters and says she doesn’t trust Sami and she is going to be at ringside.

Match 4. Matt Cardona VS Rohit Raju (with Shera) NO DQ

Rohit is attacked by Cardona on the ramp. The story of this match is, Rohit kneed Chelsea Green, Matt’s soon to be wife, in the face in a tag match. Shera takes out Cardona. The match begins, and Rohit tells Shera to leave the arena. He tells him he wants to do this on his own.

Cardona and Rohit battle around the ring on the outside, to start the match. Cardona uses his shirt to choke Rohit after sweeping him into the ringside barricade. Rohit upper cuts Cardona into the barricade and then uses a chair on the throat. He then raps Matt’s neck in the chair and whips him into the corner post. After laying in the boots, Rohit throws Matt back in the ring with the a couple chairs. Matt then takes a few punches and a stiff running punt kick to the face. Rohit then hits a cannonball into the corner. Raju then plants a chair in between the ring ropes in the corner. Raju goes on the offensive with more kicks to the head. Cardona connects with a out of nowhere punt kick. He then monkey flips Rohit head first into the chair. The two then start to go at it in the ring. Cardona wins the advantage with a Code Breaker off a rope whip. Cardona puts a chair on the face of Raju while Rohit was laying in the corner. He then punted it and got a two count. Cardona gets a trash can. He then hits a Death Valley Driver on the trash can for a two count. Rohit gets up and reverses a whip and tosses Matt into another chair in the corner. Rohit sets up two chairs and sets Cardona on them. He then Double stomps Cardona on the chair from the top rope. Rohit then starts beating Cardona with the chair. Cardona crotches Rohit and hits Radio Silence. Shera comes from nowhere and breaks up the pin. Cardona goes out and hits Radio Silence on Shera. Back in the ring, Rohit hits a drive by with a chair. Chelsea runs in and makes the save this time. Matt hits another Radio Silence and gets the pin.

Winner Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green)

Match 5. Chris Bey and Hikuleo VS FinJuice.. David Finley and Juice Robinson