Victory Road 2021 on Impact Plus tonight

Impact Wrestling will present Victory Road tonight exclusively airing on the Impact Plus streaming service. The show was taped yesterday at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The full card is as follows:

Christian Cage vs Austin Austin for the Impact World title; Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin for the X Division title; The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Team titles; Havok and Rosemary vs Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans for Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Matt Cardona vs Rohit Raju in a no disqualification match; Tenille Dashwood vs Taylor Wilde; Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan vs W. Morrisey and Moose; Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

Impact Plus costs $7.99 a month or else $71.99 for a yearly subscription and you can sign up at https://impactwrestling.com/impactplus. It is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.