Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results, Including Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has been taping several episodes of TV since yesterday, which includes the Victory Road PPV that airs tonight, as well as Knockouts Knockdown in October. Tapings continue today and tomorrow. Here are results from yesterday, via F4WOnline:

Victory Road results:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage defeated Ace Austin to retain the title. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander had a staredown after the match with Cage.

* Laredo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, John Skyler, Jake Something and Black Taurus in a six-way scramble match

Knockouts Knockdown results:

* Gail Kim had everybody in the ring for a ten-bell salute for Daffney to kick things off. Melissa Santos was the ring announcer.

* Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost

* Chelsea Green defeated Renee Michelle

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Rosemary

* Tasha Steelz defeated Jamie Senegal

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Masha Slamovich in a great match. Kim came out after and signed Slamovich.

* Awesome Kong was inducted into the Hall of Fame and dedicated it to Daffney.

* Savannah Evans won a Monster’s Ball match involving Jordynne Grace, Alisha, and Kimber Lee. Evans pinned Alisha after landing a full nelson slam onto thumbtacks.

* In between changing the bloodstained mat, Scott D’Amore came out and thanked the crowd for coming.

Impact TV results:

* David Finlay defeated Hikuleo. Chris Bey and Juice Robinson both did run-ins after the match, followed by the returning ran El Phantasmo who helped leave FinJuice laying.

* X-Division Champion Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin to earn a World title match at Bound for Glory. After the match, Austin and Madman Fulton attacked Alexander before Cage came out to make the save. He and Alexander argued and Fulton and Austin jumped them. Christopher Daniels made his return to help the faces.