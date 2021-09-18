Ruby Soho on AEW debut: “I went into it really hoping that they would accept me”

Stephanie Chase with Digital Spy recently interviewed AEW women’s title No. 1 contender Ruby Soho, who discussed joining AEW, Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen letting her use the group’s song “Ruby Soho,” and more. Below are some highlights.

Soho on debuting in the women’s Casino Battle Royale: “I went into it with expectations of just, I really hope and pray that they like me, or they’re happy to see me or they’re happy that I am The Joker. I went into it really hoping that they would accept me. So it was an amazing surprise, not only to hear ‘Ruby’ but ‘Ruby Soho’, which is a name I hadn’t gone by yet. It just felt like the perfect beginning to this new chapter of my life, like these people know that this is a new start and they know that this is a different version of me and I’m excited to, you know, show who that really is.”

Ruby Soho on Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen letting her use their song: “I told him, ‘You guys made that moment that much more special to me.’ My love for punk and my love for pro wrestling came together in that moment. This is everything that has built me and who I am and it came together that night and it was because of [Lars] bestowing this amazing gift on me, being able to use the name and the song. ‘I was like, ‘You helped make that moment that much more special even more than I could have ever imagined.’”

Ruby Soho on AEW: “I think one of the best things about AEW is, and why our fans are so amazing, they see everyone on our roster as the most authentic version of themselves and I think they respond to that. I think that’s why they’re so connected and so rumbustious and so involved is because they can see, this is who this person is and they can relate to that. So I think that’s one of the beautiful things about this place, it’s just a wide variety from all different walks of life, all different kinds of people that are truly true to themselves.”