Impact Wrestling Offers Contract to New Female Talent

Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to Masha Slamovich, who was one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. Slamovich reportedly worked a high profile match during the tapings this week, and she was offered a contract immediately after the match.

Per the report, it’s not yet been stated if Slamovich accepted the contract offer. As noted, Slamovich also worked the AEW Dark: Elevation TV tapings earlier this week against Hikaru Shida. Additionally, she appeared on NWA EmPowerrr last month.

She last worked for Impact Wrestling in June 2019.