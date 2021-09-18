9/17/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

TV Series Finale has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The FOX Network broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 2.19 million viewers.

Viewership dropped from last week’s overnight audience of 2.217 million viewers. The show was held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar. That was the largest audience for SmackDown since January 22.

Ratings in the key P18-49 ratings demographic also fell from last week. Last night’s show averaged a 0.5 rating, which is down from last week’s overnight rating of 0.6 in the same key demo.

WWE SmackDown came in second in the ratings last night behind Big Brother on CBS, which topped the ratings with 0.6. The reality show also topped the viewership for the evening with 3.24 million viewers.